'A Special Player': Wasim Jaffer Reveals How Prithvi Shaw Can Have A Successful Career

Wasim Jaffer reckons that Prithvi Shaw has the ability to succeed at the highest level. The youngster had attained greater heights after having led India to their record fourth ICC U-19 World Cup triumph in February 2018 in New Zealand. He had scored a Test century in debut against West Indies later that year. However, he was out of action for quite some time due to injury and discipline issues.

Even though the 21-year-old had got an opportunity during the away ODI and Test series against New Zealand earlier this year, he simply could not live up to the expectations and had got out after getting good starts on a couple of occasions.

'A special player': Wasim Jaffer

“I think he is a special player, without a doubt. The shots he hits, if he gets going, he has the ability of Virender Sehwag I feel. He can completely demolish an attack,” said Jaffer while interacting with former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra on the latter's official YouTube channel. “But somewhere I feel he needs to understand his game better, where he needs to take a backseat. I feel he got found out a little bit in New Zealand, got dismissed two times off a short delivery. He fell into their trap,” the veteran cricketer added. “I also feel that he needs to get more disciplined in his off-field life. Because I feel he has the game to the succeed at international level. But he needs to be a lot more disciplined outside cricket also,” the ex-Ranji Trophy winner further added.

Coming back to cricket, Shaw was retained by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. The Capitals had finished third last season after having lost to the eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had made it to the playoffs for the very first time after seven years.

Meanwhile, India's next two away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

