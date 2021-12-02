Wasim Jaffer Shares Epic Meme On How To 'negate' Jamieson Threat Ahead Of IND Vs NZ Test 2

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer once again took to social media to post something hilarious as he shared an interesting meme to explain how the threat of New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson can be negated. The two-match India vs New Zealand Test series is currently tied at 0-0 after the first game ended in a draw.

The Men in Blue failed to win their first match against the Blackcaps despite coming agonisingly close. They picked up nine wickets on Day 5 before the time ran out to bowl more overs.

Wasim Jaffer posts hilarious meme

Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo handle to post a hilarious meme, where he states that a 'height limit' for players can be kept for the Wankhede Test. Since Kyle Jamieson is 'too tall,' he will not be allowed to play the match, hence 'negating' his threat, explained the former Indian batter.

Virat Kohli discussed pitch conditions at Wankhede

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Team India Test captain Virat Kohli said, "It looks like a typical Wankhede wicket. We expect it to have some nice bounce. There’s value for all kinds of bowlers at the Wankhede and when you bat well, you can get runs as well. So I think it’s a great wicket for good cricket, and as I said, all skill sets are in the play all the time."

India vs New Zealand second Test match details

The IND vs NZ second Test will take place from December 3 to 7, live from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams will hope to win the match to clinch the two-match series after the first game ended in a nail-biting draw.

How to watch IND vs NZ live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch IND vs NZ live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 SD/HD. As for the live stream of the game, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live updates of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams.