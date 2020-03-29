Wasim Jaffer Talks About MS Dhoni's Simplicity During Recent Q&A Session On Social Media

Wasim Jaffer who had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this month currently seems to engage himself with Q&A sessions like other current or former cricketers. Meanwhile, all the sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. Jaffer has recently made a huge statement about India's 2011 World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni about what he had planned in life during the early days of his international cricketing career.

'I remember he said...': Wasim Jaffer

During a recent Q&A session with the fans on social media, a fan had asked the former Ranji Trophy winner to talk about his favorite memory with MS Dhoni to which the veteran batsman replied by saying that during the former Indian captain's first and second year in the Indian team, he remembered Dhoni having said that all he wanted to do back then was to make 30 lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi.

In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi 😅😃 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020

Coming back to Dhoni, he will next be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the IPL where he will be hoping to lead Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL crown. At the same time, this will also be the first time that Mahi will be seen on the cricket ground after that heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand at Manchester in July last year.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

