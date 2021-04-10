Wasim Jaffer's Coded Message Ahead Of Chennai-Delhi IPL 2021 Clash Leaves Fans Guessing

Former Indian Test specialist Wasim Jaffer has yet again come forward with a coded message ahead of the second match of the ongoing IPL 2021 where the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with last year's finalists Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Jaffer had left the fans puzzled with a hilarious message during the curtain-raiser between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday and he has left no stone unturned in putting them in a spot of bother once again.

'Let's see how many decode it': Wasim Jaffer

It so happened that taking to the micro-blogging site, the 43-year-old had posted an image of a baby penguin and wrote that he is picking two players to watch out for and then went on to mention that he would be revealing the names on Saturday evening. However, the ex-Ranji Trophy winner challenged the fans to decode the same before that.

Picking 2 players to watch out for tonight. I'll reveal the names in the evening, but let's see how many decode it before that ðŸ˜‰ #CSKvDC #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/sBGOhnbvw0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 10, 2021

As soon as it came to the notice of the fans, they came forward and tried their luck. Here are some of the reactions.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals had made the finals of the previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which also happened to be the franchise's first final appearance in the league in 13 years. Delhi lost to the title-holders Mumbai Indians who also ended up winning their record fifth IPL crown. The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

DC will be hoping to go all the way this time around. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been named Shreyas Iyer's successor and the franchise had made it official on Tuesday evening after the latter was ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League due to a shoulder injury.

Iyer had injured his shoulder while fielding at cover during the first ODI against England. In a pursuit to save runs for India, Shreyas Iyer dived to stop the ball struck by English opener Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. Although the middle-order batsman stopped the ball, he landed awkwardly on his shoulder and he seemed to be in deep discomfort as he walked off the field and was sent for an X-ray.

CSK in IPL 2021

The MS Dhoni-led side will kickstart their campaign against last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. Meanwhile, CSK will be hoping to go all the way in the 2021 season. The 'Yellow Army' had a forgettable outing in the previous edition as they were the first team to be eliminated from the competition and at the same time, it was also the first time that the Chennai-based franchise did not make it to the playoffs of the marquee tournament since its inception in 2008.

