Wasim Jaffer's Munnabhai-style Reply To WTC Final Playing Conditions Leaves Fans In Splits

The Indian cricket team is all set to take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final. There has been a significant buzz ahead of the all-important clash. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently declared the WTC Final playing conditions for the two participating teams. Former India opening batsman Wasim Jaffer took this opportunity to share a hilarious meme and left fans in splits once again with his epic sense of humour.

Wasim Jaffer's Munnabhai-style response to WTC Final playing conditions

The ex-cricketer was known for his astute defense and exemplary resilience on the crease. Post hanging his boots from the gentleman's game, the veteran has showcased a new side of his personality among the fans with his social media posts. Jaffer once again tickled the funny bones of his fans with his witty response to the recently announced WTC Final playing conditions. The former opener shared a meme from a popular Hindi movie soon after ICC announced the playing conditions and rules for the India vs New Zealand fixture.

India's star off-spinner is considered to be one of the smartest members of the Indian contingent by many. This is why Wasim Jaffer suggested that the Indian team will be hoping that Ashwin goes through the set of rules first and then explains it to others. While the cricketer-turned-coach's tweet became an instant hit among the masses, Ashwin himself also responded to the tweet as he provided subtitles for a fan who seemingly failed to comprehend the Hindi dialogue.

R Ashwin Twitter: Spinner reacts to latest Wasim Jaffer meme

Please read it thoroughly and let us know.😂 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 28, 2021

WTC Final 2021

Virat Kohli and co. have been in stunning form in red-ball cricket and their dominant performers against Australia and England are a testament to the same. They face a stiff challenge as they lock horns with the spirited New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship Final next month. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. The Indian team have announced a strong 25-member squad for the WTC Final 2021 as well as the subsequent five-match Test series against England.

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

