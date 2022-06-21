WATCH: Carlos Braithwaite's 'not Ideal' Fielding Costs Him 5 Penalty Runs In T20 Blast

Former West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite made a terrible error during his T20 Blast match against Derbyshire, as he conceded five runs for the Birmingham Bears due to a fielding mistake. While Derby went on to win the match comfortably with 11 balls to spare, Brathwaite's mistake may have added tremendous pressure on the Bears who were trying to defend a target of 160 runs.

Carlos Brathwaite makes costly error during T20 Blast clash

As shown in the video below, Carlos Brathwaite was involved in an act of rough fielding that cost his side five penalty runs. After bowling to Wayne Madsen in the third delivery of the 13th over, the Birmingham Bears captain threw the ball back near the stumps, hitting the batter during the follow-through. Since the ball hit Madsen's leg, Brathwaite and his side were penalised.

Not ideal for Carlos Brathwaite 😬



A 5-run penalty was given against the Bears after this incident...#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/pXZLGcEGYa — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 19, 2022

The former West Indies skipper had an all-around difficult match as he also had a poor outing with both bat and ball. Brathwaite scored just 18 runs off 10 deliveries before ending up as one of the most expensive bowlers in the side. He conceded 29 runs off his four deliveries but managed to pick up the wicket of Leus du Plooy.

T20 Blast: Derbyshire win by seven wickets against Bears

Having batted first, the Birmingham Bears scored 159 runs for the loss of seven wickets, with Sam Hain ending as the side's top scorer. Hain smacked 73 runs off just 40 deliveries, an innings that included seven fours and a six. Sam Conners was the pick amongst the bowlers for Derbyshire as he ended with figures of 3-25.

In reply, Derbyshire managed to chase down the target in 18.1 overs, thanks to a brilliant start from the opening pair of Shan Masood and Luis Reece. Masood scored 45 runs from 45 deliveries, while Reece smacked 38 runs off just 24 deliveries.

After the stage was set for Derbyshire, Wayne Madsen hit 55 runs off just 34 deliveries to help his side get over the line. The Bears had a difficult outing with the ball as other than a runout, only captain Carlos Brathwaite and Olly Stone managed to pick up a wicket each.