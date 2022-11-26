WATCH | Cheteshwar Pujara Sweats It Out In Middle Ahead Of Test Series Against Bangladesh

Cheteshwar Pujara is part of the Indian squad that will play two Test matches against Bangladesh in December. Pujara is slated to take part in a four-day game against Bangladesh before the official Tests begin on December 14. Pujara was recently added to India A squad for the second four-day game, which is scheduled to take place from December 6 to December 9. Before leaving for Bangladesh, Pujara took to his official Twitter handle to update his fans about his preparations.

On Friday, Pujara shared a video, where he can be seen doing practice for the Bangladesh Test tour. In the video, Pujara can be seen batting and playing some graceful shots during a practice session. Pujara posted the video on Thursday with a caption that read, "Some practice before we head to Bangladesh."

Some practice before we head to Bangladesh ✈️ pic.twitter.com/doJ8GZ7bWe — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 25, 2022

Pujara was last seen in action during the one-off Test between India and England in July this year. Pujara scored a crucial 66 runs in the second innings of the match but despite his efforts, India failed to win the game. Before coming into the Test against England, Pujara played exceptionally well in the County Championships. Pujara scored two double centuries and two centuries in England's premier domestic tournament.

Making his debut for Sussex in April, Pujara had scored an unbeaten 201 runs to help his side draw the match against Derbyshire. In his second match, Pujara scored 109 and 12 runs to continue his stellar form but couldn't help his team avoid a loss against Worcestershire. In the third game, Pujara hit his second double-century for Sussex, scoring 203 off 334 balls against Durham.

India vs Bangladesh

India is slated to play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting December 14. The first Test match will be played in Chattogram, while the second match will be played from December 22 to 26 in Mirpur.

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

S. No. Match Date Venue 1 1st Test 14-18 December ZACS, Chattogram 2 2nd Test 22-26 December SBNCS, Mirpur

Image: Twitter/Pujara

