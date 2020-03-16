WATCH: Classic Leg -spin Helps Rahul Chahar Dismiss Faf Du Plessis In Critical MI Vs CSK IPL Qualifier, Sachin Tendulkar Applauds

Young Rahul Chahar got an early breakthrough for Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The youngster scalped CSK batsman Faf du Plessis before even before he could unleash himself and play a big innings for CSK.

The 19-year old who was introduced to bowl in the third over picked up the South African skippper's wicket of the very first delivery of his spell. He bowled a widish one outside off stump as du Plessis attempted a big slash on the off side, his shot was timed well but the ball went straight into the hands of substitute fielder Anmolpreet Singh at backward point. Chahar thus got his 11th scalp of this tournament as the Mumbai crowd erupted in joy while the home fans were left stunned. However, the standout feature of this moment was that the 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar was seen applauding the young leg-spinner.

The video of the 'Little Master' applauding Chahar was posted on Twitter. Watch it here.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. The defending champions got off to a bad start as they lost their top three very early as the MI spinners bowled a good line and length and accounted for the key wickets of Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Shane Watson as they reeled at 32/3. Murali Vijay and Ambati Rayudu then stitched in a 33-run stan and tried to stabilize Chennai's innings. However, just when Vijay was going well, he was stumped for a run-a-ball 26 off Rahul Chahar's delivery as CSK sank into further trouble.

At the time of publishing this story, CSK were 68/4 after 13 overs.