WATCH: Disappointed Harmanpreet Kaur Vents Out Her Frustration On Match Officials

In a thrilling encounter on Saturday, July 22, at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, India and Bangladesh faced off in the decisive third and final ODI of the series, which was poised at 1-1. In the first innings, Fargana Hoque made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi woman to score an ODI century. Her boundary off Shafali Verma helped her achieve this milestone. Bangladesh managed to score 225/4 in their allotted 50 overs. In reply, India were all-out for 225 and the match ended in a tie.

3 things you need to know

India women defeated Bangladesh women 2-1 in the T20I series

Bangladesh women won the first of three ODIs to take a lead in the 50-over series

India women won the second ODI to level the series 1-1

Harmanpreet Kaur vents out anger at umpire

Controversy marred the decisive match of the ODI series between India and Bangladesh women's teams when Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her anger after being given out during the team's run-chase in Dhaka. The incident occurred in the 34th over of the Indian innings when Harmanpreet, facing spinner Nahida Akter, attempted a sweep shot. It seemed she missed connecting with the ball, which then brushed off her pads and went towards the slip fielder. The fielder managed to catch the ball, but even before the catch was completed, Akter confidently appealed for a leg-before wicket, and the umpire promptly raised his finger.

Harmanpreet, however, was visibly furious with the decision, as she immediately hit the stumps with her bat to indicate that she had made contact with the ball. Despite her protests, she had to leave the field, continuing to argue with the umpire as she walked back to the pavilion. The passionate Bangladeshi fans erupted with joy in the stands as Harmanpreet Kaur left the field, and she responded with a sarcastic thumbs-up gesture towards them.

Indian batting collapses after Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal

After the match, Harmanpreet took a jibe at the umpires, saying that the next time the Women in Blue travel to Bangladesh, they will have to be prepared for low-level umpiring. Harmanpreet was furious with the way she was given out.

Unfortunately, Harmanpreet's dismissal triggered a batting collapse, and India lost momentum. Harleen Deol, who had played well with 77 runs, was dismissed shortly after, and the team lost five more wickets in quick succession, adding only 34 runs. The match eventually ended in a tie after Meghna Singh, the number 11 batter, nicked the third delivery of the final over to the wicketkeeper, Nigar Sultana.

