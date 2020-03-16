WATCH | 'Don't See This Too Often!': Shoaib Malik's Bizarre Dismissal Leaves The Netizens In Splits

England beat Pakistan by three wickets in the final over at Trent Bridge on Friday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match One-Day International series. Barring the series defeat, Pakistan also had a forgettable day due to the manner in which veteran batsman Shoaib Malik was dismissed. Malik, who has been associated with Pakistan for almost two decades, was dismissed in a bizarre manner.

The incident happened in the 47th over of Pakistan's innings which was bowled by Mark Wood. On the fourth delivery, Wood bowled one outside the off stump as Malik tried to play a cut short. Unfortunately, he went way back inside the crease and while trying to play the shot, he ended up shattering his stumps with the bat and was out hit wicket. However, his strange dismissal became viral on social media once the video was shared from the official Twitter handle of England Cricket which read "Don't see this too often!"

Watch the video right here.

The netizens shared a hearty laugh at Malik's expense.

England had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pakistan suffered an early setback when young opening batsman Imam-Ul-Haq was retired hurt on 6. Young sensation Babar Azam (115) then anchored Pakistan's innings. He was involved in two-century stands with Fakhar Zaman (57) and Mohammad Hafeez (59). Babar scored his ninth ODI ton which took Pakistan to 340/7 in their 50 overs.

In reply, England got off to a blistering 94-run opening stand between Jason Roy and James Vince. Roy scored a quickfire 89-ball 114. However, post his dismissal, it seemed that England would lose their way as they lost wickets in quick succession. Nonetheless, an unbeaten 71 from all-rounder Ben Stokes helped the hosts get past the finish line.

