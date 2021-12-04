Watch: Every Ajaz Patel Wicket From Historic 10-wicket Haul Vs India At Wankhede

Ajaz Patel has etched his name in cricketing history on Saturday when he took all 10 wickets in an innings as India took on New Zealand. He become only the third player ever in the history of cricket to take all 10 wickets. Previously, Jim Laker and Anil Kumble were the players to do so. It was truly a sensational performance from the cricket player born in Mumbai, who could have only dreamt of such a feat, as he received a huge standing ovation from the Wankhede crowd and Ravichandran Ashwin as he walked back to the pavilion.

Take a look at all 10 wickets from the India vs New Zealand second Test match as Ajaz Patel bulldozes his way through the entire Indian batting lineup.

Incredible achievement from Ajaz Patel. He raises the ball and leads his side off the field. 10 for 119 in 47.5 overs.pic.twitter.com/FV3Z6j5whD — Sai krishna V (@intentmerchants) December 4, 2021

India vs New Zealand: Ajaz Patel's stunning performance

On Friday, Ajaz Patel had dismissed Shubman Gill, Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, followed by Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj on Saturday. India finished the innings with 325 runs in 109.5 overs as Mayank Agarwal scored 150 runs in 311 balls.

But the pick of the day was Ajaz Patel who finished the innings with the figures of 10 wickets in 47.5 overs, conceding 119 runs at an economy of 2.49.

The previous two cricketers to have achieved the feat are former India cricketer Anil Kumble and England's Jim Laker. Anil Kumble achieved the feat in 1999 against Pakistan, picking up 10/74 in 26.3 overs to hand India a remarkable 212-run victory. Jim Laker on the other hand picked up 10 wickets for 53 runs in 1956 against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel did build a good partnership when things were not looking too great but the partnership ended Patel when he had Agarwal caught by Tom Blundell behind the stumps after a stellar performance from India's opener who managed to score 150 runs. After Agarwal's wicket, Axar Patel went on to complete his maiden half-century in Test cricket.

However, his stay was ended by Ajaz Patel, who got him LBW. The initial appeal was turned down by the umpire but New Zealand decided to take DRS to successfully review it. The left-arm spinner picked up his 9th wicket when he had Jayant Yadav caught by Rachin Ravindra at long-on and picked up his historic 10th when he had Mohammed Siraj dismissed as well.

Image: BCCI