Watch: Hardik Pandya's Reaction To Shivam Mavi's Perfect Boundary Catch In 3rd T20I

Days after registering a four-wicket haul for India while on his international debut, youngster Shivam Mavi finds himself in the headlines for his perfect running catch in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka. As Sri Lanka were chasing the mammoth target of 229 runs at Rajkot, Mavi contributed to the dismissal of the star Lankan batter Charith Asalanka. In the 3rd ball of the 10th over during Sri Lanka’s run chase, Chahal decided to bowl from the front of the hand to a short length, outside the off stump.

Looking at the ball, Asalanka went a bit back and played a lofted shot toward the covers. Mavi ran to his left from the deep point and gets a bit low before grabbing the ball with both hands while still being in stride. Courtesy of Mavi’s perfect running catch, Sri Lanka were reduced to 84/4 in the 10th over, which put them in deep trouble. Here's a look at how Hardik Pandya reacted to the youngster's effort.

India bowls out Sri Lanka on 137 runs in the 17th over

Going ahead in the match, India continued to take wickets at regular intervals and bowled out the visitors with a score of 137 runs in 16.4 overs. Team India star Suryakumar Yadav received the player of the match award for his stunning knock of 112* runs in 51 balls. This was the third T20I century for the star batter in 43 T20I innings.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar’s lion-hearted knock helped India amass a total of 228 runs in the first innings at the loss of five wickets. Shubaman Gill also contributed for India with 46 off 36, while Rahul Tripathi also made headlines for his quickfire 35 runs off 16 balls. India ended up clinching the T20I series by 2-1 and will now face the Lankans in a three-match ODI series in the coming week.

India vs Sri Lanka three-match ODI series: Full Schedule

IND vs SL 1st ODI at Barsapara Stadium, Assam on Tuesday, January 10

IND vs SL 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday, January 12

IND vs SL 3rd ODI at Greenfield Stadium, Kerala on Sunday, January 15

Men In Blue squad for India vs Sri Lanka, 3-match ODI series

India’s full squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.