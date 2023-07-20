WATCH | Harmanpreet Kaur Comes Back With Mic Drop Moment As Presenter Calls Her Jemimah

The India women’s cricket team pulled off a sensational 108-run win against Bangladesh women in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday, July 19. Youngster Jemimah Rodrigues was awarded the Player of the Match award for her all-round effort in the must-win game for India. She notched up a knock of 86 runs off 78 balls in the first innings, before contributing with impressive figures of 4/3 in the second innings.

3 Things You Need To Know

India set a target of 229 runs for Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI

Bangladesh got bowled out for 120 runs during the pursuit

The ODI series is now leveled at 1-1 with one match to go

Harmanpreet corrects the presenter with a savage reply after being called 'Jemimah'

After India won the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh by a mammoth margin of 108 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur provided a mic drop moment for the fans in her post-match interview. “We wanted to bat only, and it was a great opportunity to bat first and put up a decent total. One of me and Jemi (Jemimah) wanted to play till the end. We wanted to put a good stand. Our focus was on rotating the strike,” said the India women’s captain as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

“We have been batting on flat tracks and we were not able to adjust quickly (in the first game). After the first game, we understood how we had to bat and the areas. It will be a good game after two days and we want to finish with a win,” she added. As Harmanpreet concluded her thoughts, the match presenter addressed her as Jemimah, which prompted a savage reply from the India skipper.

Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's mic drop moment after India win the 2nd ODI

“Thank you very much Jemimah and congratulation,” the presenter said. On listening to this, Harmanpreet came up with an epic one-liner before walking off. “Harmanpreet Kaur, thank you,” she said. Here’s a look at the video of the presentation ceremony, currently going viral on the Internet.

Harmanpreet Kaur🤌🏻❤️

It's not a name It's a Brand💥

The way harry replied 💕🫠🛐@ImHarmanpreet #HarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/VFvyVXpoOV — Unsung Captain 👑 (@_harrykaur7_) July 19, 2023

Meanwhile, India women and Bangladesh women will clash in the series finale in Mirpur on Saturday, July 22.