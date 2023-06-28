WATCH: Jonny Bairstow Takes Things Into His Own Hands As Oil Protestors Disrupt Ashes Test

In the past few years, oil protestors have tried to disrupt major sporting events in Britain. One such incident was witnessed on Day 1 of the second Test match of England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 series. The second Test of the historic series is being played at the Lord’s Stadium in London.

2nd Ashes Test stopped by pitch invaders moments after the start of play

The second Test match of England vs Australia Ashes 2023 series came to an unexpected halt in only the second over of play on Day 1. As the match kicked off at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, two individuals from the Just Stop Oil group stormed into the pitch looking to disrupt the play. Several players got involved in the dramatic scenes as Jonny Bairstow was seen carrying one invader out of the ground.

Jonny Bairstow carrying off a Just Stop Oil protestor like he’s putting the ironing board away. #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/G7f5HL4RY8 — Sam Farley (@FarleyWrites) June 28, 2023

It is understood that the invaders were climate protesters, who wore t-shirts that read, ‘Just Stop Oil.' They stopped the play for nearly five minutes after the start of the play as the environmental activists tried to spread orange powder on the field. However, the English and Aussie players soon intervened as Ben Stokes and David Warner were seen corralling with the other protestor.

What has been said so far?

“Two protesters wearing 'Just Stop Oil' t-shirts and holding bags of orange powder ran onto the ground during the second over of play on Wednesday, but neither made it onto the playing strip. Jonny Bairstow charged at one of the protesters, picking him up and carrying him all the way to the boundary rope where ground security and police took over,” circket.com.au said on their website.

Pitch invaders halted play at the start of the second over - Jonny Bairstow needed a change of shirt after getting involved #Ashes pic.twitter.com/qHtr1MKwtb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 28, 2023

Meanwhile, London’s Metropolitan Police put out a statement after the events unfolded and said, “Police have arrested three people and have taken them into custody”. After carrying the protestor out of the ground, Bairstow ran into the English changing room to clean himself of the powder while the groundsmen cleaned up the grass. As per AP, the activists want the British government to stop new fuel licensing and production.