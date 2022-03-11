Watch: MS Dhoni Helps U19 Star Rajvardhan Hangargekar 'smash Big' During CSK Training

MS Dhoni is an iconic figure in Indian cricket and youngsters look up to him as an inspiration. For U-19 World Cup-winning player Rajvardhan Hangargekar, playing under the Chennai Super Kings skipper will be a valuable experience as Dhoni is known to groom youngsters. The Franchisee recently shared a video of MS Dhoni sharing tips with Rajvardhan Hangargekar during CSK's training session ahead of IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

CSK Training: Rajvardhan Hangargekar gets tips from MS Dhoni

Rajvardhan Hangargekar was bought by the franchise for INR 2.50 crore during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The Men in Yellow had to fend off the challenge from Mumbai Indians to get the youngsters' signature.

In a video, the youngster is seen meeting various members of the franchise at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium before taking part in bowling and batting drills under the watchful eyes of coaches. The youngster showed off his fast-bowling skills after which he received some batting tips from MS Dhoni. Hangargekar then showed his ability to hit long shots.

In another video shared by CSK, Hangargekar can be seen batting in the nets next to one where MS Dhoni was also practising. The CSK skipper came to the youngster and shared tips.

CSK's IPL 2022 details

CSK will begin their title defence against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a repeat of 2021 final. The four-time champions are placed in Group B and will take on their fellow group members Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants two times each. They will also play their Group A counterparts Mumbai Indians twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the Group A once.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.