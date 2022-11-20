Watch: Pandya & Williamson’s Reply To Whether ‘IND Vs NZ Is 3rd-place Playoff For T20WC?’

Hardik Pandya-led Team India is currently facing New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, after a bitter exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Both India and New Zealand were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in Australia after returning with defeats in their respective semi-final games. While India suffered a loss against eventual champions England, New Zealand was trounced by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a video of Pandya and Williamson during their conversation with a broadcaster in New Zealand is currently going viral on social media. In the video, the captains were asked to shed light on their thoughts if India vs New Zealand can be considered to be a third-place playoff for the T20 World Cup 2022. While Pandya said India has left behind the World Cup, Williamson’s reply to the question has got the cricket fans hooked on to the video.

Here’s what Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson said

Answering the broadcaster’s question after the 1st T20I was washed out, Hardik said "The World Cup is done, I’ve left it behind. The disappointment will be there, but we can’t go back and change things. We’re now looking forward to this series”. On being asked the same question by the match presenter, Williamson came up with a cheeky remark for the India captain.

“I don't believe so. It wouldn't have been a very nice game to play I thought so. Hardik, what do you reckon?”, Williamson said, as both captains burst into laughter. “We’ll start fresh, this is a new series both sides are looking forward to. We both wanted to get to the final, but we’ve got a week to rest and get ourselves ready for this,” the Kiwi captain further added.

Watch: Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya’s interesting replies to presenter’s question

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I begins after the weather clears

Meanwhile, India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui went ahead after the rain gods showed mercy. The tournament opener at Wellington on November 18 was earlier called off due to rain. Rain showers were also predicted for the 2nd T20I on Sunday.

While Williamson won the toss for New Zealand and elected to field first, the new-look India T20I squad opened their batting with a fresh pair. Former U-19 teammates Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant walked out to bat for India in the 2nd T20I. Both teams will travel to Napier for the series finale on November 22.