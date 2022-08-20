Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson took a stunning catch during the 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe on Saturday. After India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first, Zimbabwe took their total of 20 runs, before losing their first wicket, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Samson. As Zimbabwe batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano was facing the 4th ball of the ninth over, Mohammed Siraj shaped the ball away from the off-stump line, as the batter ended up edging the ball.

While Samson looked like going to the left side initially, as the ball went to the opposite side, he quickly changed the direction and completed the catch with only one hand after putting a full-hearted dive. The dismissal reduced Zimbabwe to 20/1 in 8.4 overs before they found themselves at 125/6 in 32 overs. While Samson’s effort handed India the first breakthrough, the catch quickly went viral on social media, as fans heaped praises on the 27-year-old.

Watch Sanju Samson's sensational catch:

'Remember the name Sanju Samson': Fans heap praises on Indian wicket-keeper

Reacting to Samson’s catch a fan said, “What a take Sanju Samson, such an underrated wicketkeeper he is, can always surprise us with some acrobatic moves”. Another fan tweeted saying, “India’s Greatest Wicketkeeper after MSD & currently India’s best wicketkeeper without any doubt. Just remember the name Sanju Samson”.

At the same time, another fan said, “No hate to other Wicket Keeping Batsmen but, if you talk about Batting and Wicket Keeping techniques. No one is close to Sanju Samson”. It should also be mentioned that Samson went on to claim three more catches in the same match. Pointing this out, a fan said, “2 Brilliant Catches by Sanju Samson. Sanju Samson is flying that is the update from Harare”.

Coming back to the match, while Siraj provided the first breakthrough, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Deepak Hooda also added wickets to their tally. The 2nd ODI at Harare is a do-or-die match for the hosts, as India took a 1-0 lead after winning the series opener. The three-match series will conclude with the final ODI on August 2.