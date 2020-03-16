WATCH: This Is How Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith Motivated His Team During His Farewell Speech

The contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals ended was called off due to rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. As a result of this, both sides shared a point each. As a result of this, RCB became the first team to be knocked out of the competition while Rajasthan will need to win their final league game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

However, before the inaugural edition winners play their final league game against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday it was time for one of their most important pillars of strength to say goodbye. The RR skipper Steve Smith had played his last match of this season against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He would now be departing back home to join the Australian squad for the World Cup preparations.

Before leaving the former Aussie skipper had a special message for his team-mates.

"Thanks boys. I have absolutely loved the last seven or eight weeks that I have been here. It has been great and we have played some really good Cricket. It has been great to be here and play with you all. Make sure that you guys finish strong in Delhi."

The video of Smith's farewell speech was posted on Twitter. Watch it here.

"These last few weeks have been fun and make sure you guys finish strong in Delhi!"



Thank you, skipper! All the best for the @icc #CWC19! 🙌🏾 #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/m1rjBaAvF1 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 1, 2019

Even the netizens came forward to thank the former Australian skipper for reviving RR's campaign.

Thanks for reviving #RR 's chances in #IPL2019 You did a brilliant job as a captain. All the best champ 💪 — Mandakini (@mandakini_) May 1, 2019

My hero always steve smith. Next year i will see our hero.@stevesmith49 I love you smith and i miss you. — Ajith Kumar (@Ajith_kumar19) May 1, 2019

WATCH: Here's how Rahul Dravid helped IPL fans endure the rain delay in RR-RCB's clash

Thank you Steve.... Enjoy a very good WC19..... — Nimmi July (@nimmi_july) May 1, 2019

Because of Smith we are still in the hunt — Vishwas (@Vishwas090901) May 1, 2019

Don't go Skipp...We want you here....U will be missed badly — Deep Tyre Treat (@DeepTyreTreat) May 1, 2019

Earlier, Steve Smith's Australian team-mate David Warner had also given his farewell speech post Sunrisers Hyderabad's convincing win over Kings XI Punjab. Here's the video.

READ: RCB hail real heroes after fans get to witness high-octane action versus RR despite rain, and it's not hat-trick hero Shreyas Gopal