WATCH | UK PM Rishi Sunak Flaunts Cricketing Skills, Leaves England Cricket Team Impressed

Image: rishisunakmp/Instagram
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had some unusual visitors at his 10 Downing Street residence as the British Prime Minister welcomed the members of England's T20 World Cup-winning team. Led by skipper Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott a 10-member delegation visited Sunak's residence on Wednesday. England got the better of Pakistan in the final to lift their second T20 World Cup trophy last year.
English cricketers Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson and Tymal Mills were part of the team that got the chance to converse with the supreme leader of the United Kingdom. Chairman of England Cricket Board Richard Thompson and England's director of men's cricket Rob Key also accompanied the T20 World Cup winners to the Prime Minister's residence.
Both Sunak and the players were engaged in a conversation before indulging in a cricket game in the garden of his residence. England Cricket Board uploaded a video on Instagram where Sunak can be seen trying his hands at both batting and bowling. Sunak was also gifted a shirt by the England skipper signed by all members of the England side.
As both Prime Minister and a lifelong cricket fan it was a pleasure to welcome members of the victorious World Cup-winning side and young cricketers from the ACE programme to Number 10. This is a hugely exciting time for English cricket, with success on the field across all formats and the Ashes taking place in England this summer. Cricket is a sport for everyone and I know that the success of the team will inspire kids from all backgrounds to get involved in the game. We’re backing that up with over £600million for school sports and a new requirement for all schools to provide a minimum of two hours of PE a week.”