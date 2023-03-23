WATCH | UK PM Rishi Sunak Flaunts Cricketing Skills, Leaves England Cricket Team Impressed

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had some unusual visitors at his 10 Downing Street residence as the British Prime Minister welcomed the members of England's T20 World Cup-winning team. Led by skipper Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott a 10-member delegation visited Sunak's residence on Wednesday. England got the better of Pakistan in the final to lift their second T20 World Cup trophy last year.

English cricketers Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson and Tymal Mills were part of the team that got the chance to converse with the supreme leader of the United Kingdom. Chairman of England Cricket Board Richard Thompson and England's director of men's cricket Rob Key also accompanied the T20 World Cup winners to the Prime Minister's residence.

Rishi Sunak enjoyed a game of cricket with the England Cricket team

Both Sunak and the players were engaged in a conversation before indulging in a cricket game in the garden of his residence. England Cricket Board uploaded a video on Instagram where Sunak can be seen trying his hands at both batting and bowling. Sunak was also gifted a shirt by the England skipper signed by all members of the England side.

Later the British PM issued a statement.