WAU Vs VCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Marsh One-Day Cup 2021 Preview

Western Australia will take on Victoria in the 11th match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth on March 23, 2021. Here is our WAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction, WAU vs VCT Dream11 team and WAU vs VCT Dream11 top picks.

WAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With rain playing spoilsport, both Western Australia and Victoria will come into this match having had their last game abandoned without a single ball being bowled. Western Australia began their Marsh Cup one-day campaign with a close win over South Australia. The team managed to defend their massive 369 run total with just 4 balls remaining, winning their first game by 13 runs. An interrupted second fixture against Queensland saw Western Australia go down by 93 runs due to the D/L method. With their last match against NSW abandoned, Western Australia are now in 4th place on the table with 5 points.

Meanwhile, the Victoria Men have not had the best time at the ODD tournament so far. The team started their campaign against leaders, New South Wales and went down by 59 runs after failing to chase their 318 run total. They were then beaten soundly by Tasmania after putting up just 222 runs - which was chased by Tasmania in just 44.2 overs. Coming into this game off of a tied game against Queensland, Victoria have contended with the return of Shaun Marsh to the opposition by calling back their own veterans - Marcus Harris, James Pattinson and Will Sutherland. They are currently in 5th place with just 1 point.

WAU vs VCT playing 11 prediction

Western Australia - Shaun Marsh (C), Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam O'Connor, Sam Whiteman, Joel Paris

Victoria - Peter Handscomb (C), Scott Boland, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Todd Murphy, James Pattinson, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland

WAU vs VCT Key Players

Western Australia - Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green

Victoria - Peter Handscomb, James Pattinson, Nic Maddinson

WAU vs VCT Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb

Batsmen: Nic Maddinson, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Shaun Marsh

Allrounders: Matt Short, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Joel Paris, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, James Pattinson

WAU vs VCT match prediction

According to our WAU vs VCT match prediction, Western Australia will win this match.

Note: The WAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction and WAU vs VCT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAU vs VCT Dream11 team and WAU vs VCT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Victoria cricket team Twitter