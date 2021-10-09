WBBL 2021: Full List Of Indian Cricketers Who Will Play In Women's Big Bash League 2021

The Indian Women's team cricketers have been in heavy demand ahead of the upcoming edition of Australia’s Women Big Bash League. A total number of eight Indian cricketers have signed deals with various WBBL teams with the season all set to get underway from October 14 and will continue till November 27 which will be the final day of the tournament. Let's take a look at Indian women cricketers who are set to become part of WBBL teams for the 2021 season.

Big Bash League 2021: List of Indian cricketers signed by WBBL teams

The eight Indian cricketers in WBBL we are talking about are Poonam Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur will be in action during the Big Bash League 2021 season.

Harmanpreet Kaur & Jemimah Rodrigues

The skipper of Team India's T20 Women's team had made history back in 2016 by becoming the first-ever Indian cricketer (male or female) to have been signed by the Sydney Thunder WBBL team. This year Kaur will be playing for Melbourne Renegades along with Jemimah Rodrigues who will be making her debut this season. Harmanpreet Kaur has developed a reputation for playing big shots and striking the ball very hard. In 118 WT20Is, she has scored 2266 runs including one century and six fifties. Kaur is also effective with the ball as well taking 29 wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues on the other hand has 1025 runs from 48 matches.

Smriti Mandhana & Deepti Sharma

Both the cricketers are a great signing for defending champions defending WBBL champions Sydney Thunder. Mandhana can provide start at the top with an attacking batting display, while Deepti Sharma is also effective with bat and ball. Smriti Mandhana has experience of WBBL having played for Brisbane Heat, while Deepti Sharma will be making her debut. Mandhana has scored 1918 runs in 82 matches, while Sharma has 470 runs from 55 matches. The off-spinner (Deepti Sharma) has 56 wickets from 55 Women's T20I matches.

Shafali Verma & Radha Yadav

Both cricketers will be making their debut in WBBL 2021 with Sydney Sixers and fans will be excited to see their performance. Shafali Verma is capable of giving an explosive start to the innings at the top and is the rising start in international cricket. In WOmen's T20I Shafali has scored 683 runs from 26 matches. Radha Yadav is a slow left-arm bowler who has picked up 58 wickets from 40 Women's T20I matches.

Richa Ghosh & Poonam Yadav

Richa Ghosh will play for Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming season. The 18-year-old youngster has played just 10 Women's T20I matches to date scoring 143 runs. On the other hand Leg spinner, Poonam Yadav will play for Brisbane Heat in WBBL 2021. Yadav has 98 T20I wickets and will be looking to show her skill in Australia's premier women's competition.

WBBL 2021 fixtures

Coming to WBBL 2021 fixtures, the league will have its usually 59 game format and will be taken back to the fans around the country with the matches to return to metro and regional venues in all six states as the schedule reverts to its national, festival-based structure after the WBBL season six was played entirely in a biosecure hub in Sydney. A three-game, top four Finals series remains. The Finals series matches will be played on November 23 and November 24. A record 47 matches are to be broadcasted nationally on television this year, almost a five-fold increase since the league's inception seven years ago.