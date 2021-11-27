WBBL 2021: Marizanne Kapp Bowls Maiden Over To Her Wife Dane Van Niekerk In Final; WATCH

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 final featured an interesting wive vs wive competition between the married pair of Perth Scorchers' Marizanne Kapp and Adelaide Strikers' Dane van Niekerk.

The two South African all-rounders, who spent five seasons together at the Sydney Sixers before moving to their current teams, got married in July 2018. While the married pair battled it out against each other in the WBBL final, the Perth Scorchers picked up the win to clinch their first trophy.

Marizanne Kapp bowls maiden over to wife Dane van Niekerk

Perth Scorchers' Marizanne Kapp was on fire once again as she bowled a maiden over to wife Dane van Niekerk before ending with figures of 1/25 in her four overs spell. And that was not it, as she also scored a brilliant cameo knock off 31 runs of just 23 deliveries with the bat, an inning that included four boundaries. This all-around performance from her also helped her win the player of the match trophy.

As for the Kapp vs van Niekerk battle, it was always going to be a cagey affair as before this match, the former had already dismissed the latter on two occasions before. In the video seen below, fans can see how Kapp bowled a belter to her wife, leaving van Niekerk baffled at the crease, before completing her maiden over. Considering the previous encounters between the two, Kapp revealed why she was nervous before facing her wife in the final.

Maiden over from Marizanne Kapp to her wife Dane van Niekerk! https://t.co/rAP3rrdaSH — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 27, 2021

As quoted by cricket.com.au, Kapp had said, "I'm a bit nervous that I got her out twice this season and I'm nervous that the third time might be her day. If we bowl first, it's literally me up against her immediately. Every now and then she's a bit upset with me because she's said previously that people absolutely annihilate her on social media every time I get her out, so she's not looking forward to that. But look, it's part of the game and we're used to it. I always tell everyone that it's never easy playing against Dane because she knows me so well and she knows what I'm thinking and what I'm trying to do."