WBBL: AS-W Vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News, Playing XI & More

Match 52 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) lock horns against Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

While the Adelaide Strikers are placed fourth in the points table, the Sydney Sixers are lurking at the bottom with just four wins in 12 matches. Adelaide Strikers are still in the race for the semi-finals as the side need just one win in their remaining two matches to qualify for the knockout stage.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, Sydney Sixers Women enjoy an upper hand over Adelaide Strikers with 11 wins in 14 matches played between both sides. In the last five encounters, however, Adelaide Strikers have an edge with three wins compared to Sydney Sixers' two.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Full squads

Adelaide Strikers Women: Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Nell Bryson-Smith, Tess Cooper, Sarah Coyte, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (captain), Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt.

Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry (captain), Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Emma Hughes, Matilda Lugg (wk), Claire Moore, Angela Reakes, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Hayley Silver-holmes.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Predicted XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted XI: Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Megan Schutt, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown.

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Angela Reakes, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatie, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Dane van Niekerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Darcie brown, Radha Yadav (vc), Stella Campbell

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Tegan McPharlin

Batters: Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy (c), Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Nicole Bolton

Bowlers: Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt (vc)

(Image: @sixersWBBL/@adelaidestrikers/Twitter)