WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur's Superb Knock Helps Melbourne Renegades Clinch Final Over Thriller

Indian Women Team's limited-overs specialist Harmanpreet Kaur has been in outstanding form in the ongoing edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) as she has succeeded in making her bat do the talking at regular intervals. Kaur yet again made it matter on the 22 yards during the WBBL clash between the Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers at Perth's Lilac Hill Park on Sunday by taking her team past the finish line.

Harmanpreet Kaur played a match-winning knock for her new franchise Melbourne Renegades on Sunday. Chasing a target of 161, the Renegades were reduced to 33/2 before Powerplay after losing openers, Jemimah Rodrigues and Evelyn Jones and that is when Kaur came out to the middle and carried out the rescue act with wicket-keeper batter Josephine Dooley as the duo added 70 runs for the third-wicket stand before the latter was dismissed.

However, it did not distract Harmanpreet Kaur by any means as the Indian Eves' T20I skipper played a whirlwind knock to take her team over the line by six wickets and two balls to spare. She remained unbeaten on a 46-ball 73 at a strike rate of nearly 159 including three boundaries and five maximums.

Earlier, the Adelaide Strikers were restricted to 160/5 from their 20 overs after skipper Tahlia McGrath had won the toss and elected to bat first. South African sensation Dane van Niekerk top-scored for the Strikers with a 47-ball 62 at a strike rate of almost 132. Her innings included six boundaries and a couple of maximums. Her compatriot Laura Wolvaardt chipped in with a handy 47 off 35 deliveries.

The video of Harmanpreet Kaur's incredible knock has been posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Harmanpreet Kaur's BBL record

Harmanpreet Kaur has featured in 41 WBBL matches so far and has amassed 932 runs as well as 19 scalps to her name. In the ongoing 2021-22 season, she has scored 219 runs from six games.

Image: Twitter@cricketcomau