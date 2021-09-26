WBBL: India's Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma Sign With Sydney Thunder

India's power cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have been signed by defending champions Sydney Thunder ahead of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2021). The Indian duo replaces England's Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont who had pulled out of the team for the scheduled England tour of Pakistan, which now stands cancelled.

In an official statement of the team, coach Trevor Griffin said that Sydney Thunder’s title defence had received an 'extra edge' with Indian superstars. The coach dubbed Mandhana as 'world class' saying that she had tremendous ability to take everything in her stride.

“She’s world-class,” said Griffin, of the player named the 2018 ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year. “Smriti is an opening batter who has the tremendous ability to take everything in her stride." “I like that she keeps her game really simple; she just wants to score runs. I’m delighted to have her on board, and I have no doubt that she’ll prove to be a great addition to Thunder," he said in an official statement.

As for Deepti Sharma, coach Griffin hoped that the 24-year-old could fill the void left by England skipper Heather Knight. “She offers a lot with the bat – Deepti is a match-winner – and she also has the talent to bowl in the powerplay, during the middle of a match, or at the death. Deepti is a great addition to the Thunder, and I have no doubt she’ll go a long way to helping us in this year’s competition," he said.

Both Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have displayed promising records in their recent series. Mandhana has had previous experience of playing in the WBBL with Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes. On the other hand, for Sharma, this is her first WWBL but she has experience in domestic T20 leagues such as the Hundred.

WBBL 2021 schedule

As per the original WBBL fixtures, the league will have its usually 59 game format and will invite fans around the country at metro and regional venues in all six states. While WBBL season six was played entirely in a biosecure hub in Sydney amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it will revert to its national, festival-based structure. The Finals series matches will be played on November 23 and November 24.