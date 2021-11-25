WBBL: MR-W Vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News, Playing XI & More

The second semi-final of the Women's Big Bash League will see Melbourne Renegades Women lock horns against Adelaide Strikers Women. The game is scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval and will start at 1:30 PM IST. While Melbourne Renegades were placed second in the points table before coming into the knockout stage, Adelaide Strikers finished at the fourth position. Both sides have played two games against each other in the ongoing season and have won one each.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: H2H record

Melbourne Renegades Women have played a total of 13 matches against Adelaide Strikers Women in the Big Bash League. The Renegades are slightly ahead of the Strikers when it comes to the head-to-head record between both sides. While the Renegades have won 7 times, Strikes have won 6 out of the 13 matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Full Squads

Melbourne Renegades Women: Makinley Blows, Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Rhiann O’Donnell, Holly Ferling, Poppy Gardner, Georgia Wareham.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Nell Bryson-Smith, Tess Cooper, Sarah Coyte, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (captain), Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Predicted XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (captain), Josephine Dooley (wk), Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Katie Mack, Dane Van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (captain), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Tahlia McGrath

Batters: Katie Mack, Dane Van Niekerk, Jemimah Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Madeline Penna

Bowlers: Megan Schutt (vc), Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O’Donnell

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Josephine Dooley

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack (c), Courtney Webb, Evelyn Jones

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath (vc)

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Holly Ferling, Ellie Falconer, Amanda-Jade Wellington

