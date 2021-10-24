WBBL: Radha Yadav Celebrates Wicket By Hugging Harmanpreet Kaur At Non Strikers End; Watch

The WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers ended with Renegades winning the match comfortably by 7 wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur, with her all-round performance, helped Renegades to an easy win. Apart from the all-around show on the field, Harmanpreet Kaur shared a light-hearted moment with fellow Indian cricketer Radha Yadav who was playing for Sydney Sixers.

The light-hearted moment between Harmanpreet Kaur and Radha Yadav was visible during the 16th Over of the Melbourne Renegades innings. Radha Yadav was Courtney Webb, who hit the ball straight back at her. Radha Yadav did take the return catch and gestured to run out Harmanpreet Kaur at the non-striker's end. It was that very moment that both players shared a hug before Yadav went on to celebrate the wicket with her Sydney Sixers teammates.

WBBL: Radha Yadav, Harmanpreet Kaur share hug on the field

Recap of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades match

Sydney Sixers batting first scored 118 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Allysa Healy, Shafali Verma and Ashleigh Gardner were sent back to the pavilion early. However, Ellyse Pery and Nicole Bolton put together a decent partnership to get the team to a respectable in spite of good bowling performance from Melbourne Renegades bowlers. While Perry remained unbeaten on 50, Bolton contributed 38 runs to the total.

Form Melbourne Reneages openers Evelyn Jones and Jemimah Rodrigues gave a decent start to the team before Rodrigues was sent back to the Pavillion by Radha Yadav throw. Evelyn Jones and Courtney Webb did put up a partnership before both batters were dismissed by Stella Campbell and Radha Yadav. However, Harmanpreet Kaur ensured that there was no further hiccup as she stayed unbeaten on 35 runs to take the team across the finish line.

WBBL 2021 schedule

Coming to WBBL 2021 schedule, the league will have its usual 59 game format and will be taken back to the fans around the country with the matches to return to metro and regional venues in all six states as the schedule reverts back to its national, festival-based structure after the WBBL Season six was played entirely in a biosecure hub in Sydney.

A three-game, top four Finals series remains. The Finals series matches will be played on November 23 and November 24. A record 47 matches are to be broadcasted nationally on television this year, almost a five-fold increase since the league's inception seven years ago.

Image: WBBL/ Twitter