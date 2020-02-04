WEL Vs CD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 26th match of the ongoing 49th edition of Ford Trophy will be played between Wellington and Central Districts on February 5. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The match will start at 3:30 AM IST.
Six teams are participating in the ongoing New Zealand-based List A tournament. Wellington are currently placed third on the points table, having won four and lost four out of their eight matches so far. Meanwhile, Central Districts are positioned at the bottom of the points table with just two wins and five defeats from their eight fixtures.
Andrew Fletcher, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (w), Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Ian McPeake, Peter Younghusband, Luke Georgeson
George Worker, Bayley Wiggins (w), Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (c), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick, BD Schmulian, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel
Wicketkeeper – Lauchie Johns
All-rounder – Doug Bracewell
Batsmen – Michael Bracewell (Captain), Tom Bruce (Vice-Captain), Devon Conway, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins
Bowlers – Logan van Beek, Ian McPeake, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance
Wellington start off as favourites to win the game.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
