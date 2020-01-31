WEL Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Details

The 22nd match of the ongoing 49th edition of Ford Trophy will be played between Wellington and Canterbury on February 1. The 50-overs fixture is scheduled to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and will start at 3:30 AM IST.
One change to our squad for round 8 of the #FordTrophy against @CanterburyCrick at the @BasinReserve tomorrow
A potential Firebirds debut for Brett Johnson who comes in for Ben Sears!
Six teams are participating in the ongoing New Zealand-based List A tournament. Canterbury are currently placed second on the points table, having won four out of their seven matches so far. Meanwhile, Wellington are positioned fourth on the points table with three wins and four defeats out of their seven fixtures.
Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell (w), James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Ian McPeake, Brett Johnson, Fraser Colson
Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Tom Latham (w), Andrew Ellis (c), Cam Fletcher, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Theo van Woerkom, Andrew Hazeldine, Fraser Sheat
Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher
All-rounder – Andrew Ellis (vc), James Neesham
Batsmen – Andrew Fletcher, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell (c), Devon Conway
Bowlers – Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Andrew Hazeldine
Canterbury start off as favourites to win the game.
