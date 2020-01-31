Union Budget
WEL Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Details

Cricket News

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Team and Prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming 50-overs Ford Trophy match on February 1.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
WEL vs CTB Dream11

The 22nd match of the ongoing 49th edition of Ford Trophy will be played between Wellington and Canterbury on February 1. The 50-overs fixture is scheduled to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and will start at 3:30 AM IST.

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Preview

Six teams are participating in the ongoing New Zealand-based List A tournament. Canterbury are currently placed second on the points table, having won four out of their seven matches so far. Meanwhile, Wellington are positioned fourth on the points table with three wins and four defeats out of their seven fixtures.  

WEL vs CTB Dream11 top picks from squads

WEL vs CTB Dream11: WEL Squad

Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell (w), James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Ian McPeake, Brett Johnson, Fraser Colson

WEL vs CTB Dream11: CTB Squad

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Tom Latham (w), Andrew Ellis (c), Cam Fletcher, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Theo van Woerkom, Andrew Hazeldine, Fraser Sheat

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher

All-rounder – Andrew Ellis (vc), James Neesham

Batsmen – Andrew Fletcher, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell (c), Devon Conway

Bowlers – Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Andrew Hazeldine

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Prediction

Canterbury start off as favourites to win the game.  

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
