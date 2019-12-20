WEL Vs OTG Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The ninth match of the ongoing Super Smash 2019-20 will be played between Wellington and Otago. The match is scheduled to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. This 20-overs fixture will be played on December 21 at 8:40 AM IST.

Introducing the latest addition to the ND squad - our 2019-20 Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ kit 🔥😍



Your first chance to see the kit is tonight, with the Knights ⚔️ playing the @CentralStags 🦌 live on @skysportnz #ndtogether #supersmashnz #cricketnation 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/zVrTsf4XwM — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 12, 2019

WEL vs OTG Dream11 Match preview

32 T20s will be played over the course of 37 days in different venues of New Zealand. Wellington are currently placed third in the ongoing tournament’s points table with a win and a defeat each in two games. Meanwhile, Otago are placed second on the table after winning two out of their three matches.

WEL vs OTG Dream11 Squad details

WEL vs OTG Dream11: WEL Squad

Devon Conway (w), Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, Fraser Colson

WEL vs OTG Dream11: OTG Squad

Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (c), Max Chu (w), Michael Rae, Dale Phillips

WEL vs OTG Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Devon Conway

All-rounder – James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Dean Foxcroft

Batsmen – Michael Bracewell (vc), Michael Pollard, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom

Bowlers – Jacob Duffy (c), Nathan G Smith, Michael Rae

Otago starts off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

