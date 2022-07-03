West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & More

West Indies are all set to lock horns against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. The match will take place at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. The second T20I is scheduled to begin at 11:00 p.m. IST. The first match of the T20I series, which was slated to be played on July 2, was affected by rain. Bangladesh will be eager to win the second T20I to register their first victory in the ongoing bilateral series, which consists of two Tests, three T20Is, and as many ODIs. The two Tests played before the T20I series were both won by West Indies.

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Nicholas Pooran (c)

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Romario Shepherd (vc)

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers (vc), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounder: Shakib Al Hasan (c)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Fantasy tips

Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, and Obed McCoy are the key players to look out for from the West Indies squad. They have been performing well in the shortest format for the past few months and are expected to do the same against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, and Mustafizur Rahman are expected to do well in the 2nd T20I against West Indies considering their recent form in the 20-over format.

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

Bangladesh: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Full squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque (wk), Litton Das (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali.

Image: Twitter/@windiescricket