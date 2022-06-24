West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: WI Vs BAN Live Streaming, Dream11 Tips, Playing XIs

The West Indies cricket team is up against Bangladesh in the second Test match of Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies 2022, on Friday, at the Beausejour Stadium in Gros Islet. Bangladesh are currently touring the West Indies, for a two-match Test series, followed by a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, the visiting squad will head into the match hopeful to win the final Test and level the series at 1-1.

The hosts took the lead in the series after earning a 7-wicket victory in the series opener. The 1st Test began with the visitors getting all out on 103 runs in the first innings before West Indies scored 265 runs in the second innings. Bangladesh managed to score 245 runs in the second innings and set a fourth-innings target of 84 runs which didn’t prove to be enough. Having said that, here’s the list of players who were most impressive in the first Test and can prove to be key players for fantasy teams.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Fantasy Tips

Kemar Roach was awarded Player of the Match for his efforts of 2/21 and 5/53 in both innings of the 1st Test.

Skipper Shakib Al-Hasan scored 51 runs for Bangladesh in the 1st innings and 63 runs in the third.

Jayden Seales returned with 3/33 in the first innings and 3/55 in the third innings for West Indies.

Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hit 94 runs in the second innings.

Jemaine Blackwood scored 63 runs in the second innings.

Nurul Hasan scored 64 runs for Bangladesh in the third innings.

John Cambell played an unbeaten knock of 58 runs in the fourth innings.

WI vs BAN 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the West Indies vs Bangladesh, second Test match will be available on FanCode. Unfortunately, the match won’t be telecasted in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday. SportsMax and ESPN Caribbean will live telecast the Test in the Caribbean while the match will be shown on BT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Fans in Bangladesh can watch the match on ICC TV.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarrri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Dream11 team

Litton Das, Joshua Da Silva, Jermaine Blackwood, John Cambell, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy (vc), Shakib Al Hasan, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kemar Roach (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Khaled Ahmed

(Image: @windiescricket/Instagram)