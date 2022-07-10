West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs BAN 1st ODI LIVE?

The West Indies cricket team is up against Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, starting with the 1st ODI on Sunday, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The home side heads into the series opener on the back of a 2-0 win in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies 2022, earlier kicked off with a 2-0 Test series clean sweep for the Caribbean side.

When will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI begin?

The 1st ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh is set to begin at 7 PM IST on Sunday.

Where is the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI being played?

The ODI series opener is scheduled to be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI on Sunday?

Unfortunately for cricket fans in India, the match won't be telecast on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?

The live streaming of the series opener will be available on the FanCode app.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Head-to-head stats

West Indies and Bangladesh fave faced each other a total of 41 times before in 50-over cricket. Out of the 41, West Indies have emerged as the winners in 21 games, while Bangladesh have won 18 games. At the same time, two matches have ended with no results.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies’ Predicted XI: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh

Bangladesh’s Predicted XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Anamul Haque (wk), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Players to watch out for

Kyle Mayers will be one of the players to watch out for in Sunday’s game as he has contributed 234 runs and four wickets in nine ODI games so far. West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph will also be a hot bowling prospect, courtesy of his tally of 77 ODI wickets in 47 matches. Meanwhile, Liton Das with 1671 runs in 53 ODIs will be a top-picked player in fantasy teams by fans.