West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE?

After a brilliant six-wicket win in the first ODI, Bangladesh will be buzzing in confidence when they take on the West Indies in the second match on Wednesday. The second game will take place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between the two, here is a look at how to watch the West Indies vs Bangladesh live streaming in India, the UK and the Caribbean.

Where to watch live telecast of West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI in India?

While there will be no official telecast of the match in India, fans can continue to track the live updates and scores of the second ODI on the official social media handles of both teams.

West Indies vs Bangladesh live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the WI vs BAN 2nd ODI live streaming in India can tune in to the FanCode app.

What time will West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI begin?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, July 13.

How to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wondering how to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Bangladesh second ODI can tune in to Sky Sports Cricket, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Match will commence at 2:30 PM BST.

Where to watch live telecast of WI vs BAN 2nd ODI in Caribean?

Fans in the Caribbean islands wanting to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh live can tune in to SportsMax.

How to watch live telecast of WI vs BAN series in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh fans wanting to see their team in action against the West Indies can tune in to Ban Tech channel.

West Indies vs Bangladesh predicted 11 for 2nd ODI

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman