West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs BAN 3rd T20I?

After a dominating 35-run win in the second T20I, West Indies are all set to host Bangladesh in the third and final match of the series on July 7. The Windies currently lead the series 1-0, with the first match ending with no result after it was washed out due to rain. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match, here is a look at how to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh live in India and elsewhere.

Where to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I live in India can tune in to the Fancode app. Meanwhile, the live updates and scores of the match can be tracked on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention.

What time is the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I is scheduled to commence live at 11:00 PM IST on Thursday, from the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

West Indies vs Bangladesh live streaming details in UK

Fans in the United Kingdon wondering where to watch the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I live can tune in to Sky Sports Cricket, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will commence live at 6:30 PM BST on Thursday, July 7.

How can Bangladesh fans watch their team in action?

Fans in Bangladesh wanting to watch their team in action against the West Indies can tune in to the Ban Tech channel. The 3rd T20I will commence live at 11:30 PM in the country on Thursday, July 7.

Congratulations Shakib Al Hasan



First man ever to 2000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 internationals.#BCB #Cricket pic.twitter.com/umwJ8EowP2 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 4, 2022

West Indies vs Bangladesh live streaming details in Caribbean

Fans in the Caribbean Islands can watch the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I and ODI series on Flow Sports. The match will commence live at 1:30 PM AST on Thursday, July 7.

How to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh live in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I on Fox Sports or Channel 7. The match will commence live at 3:30 AM AEST on Friday, July 8.