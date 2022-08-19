West Indies Vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction: WI Vs NZ 2nd ODI Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

West Indies and New Zealand are all set to lock horns against each other in the second One-Day International of their three-match series on Friday. The match will take place at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados. West Indies are currently 1-0 up in the series courtesy of their 5-wicket victory in the first match. The Kiwis will look to bounce back in the second game in order to remain alive in the three-match contest.

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Fantasy tips

Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, and Jason Holder are the players from the West Indies camp to look for in tonight's game. Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Trent Boult are the Kiwi players to keep an eye on in the second ODI. Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson are also among the players to watch out for in tonight's match.

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Finn Allen

Batters: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Brandon King

All-rounders: Jason Holder (vc), Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Finn Allen

Batters: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Shamarh Brooks (c)

All-rounder: Mitchell Santner (vc)

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Keacy Carty, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

West Indies vs New Zealand: Full squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

India: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Image: AP