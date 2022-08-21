West Indies Vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction: WI Vs NZ 3rd ODI Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

West Indies are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in the third One-Day International of their three-match series on Sunday. The match is scheduled to take place at 11:30 p.m. IST at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados. Both West Indies and New Zealand will be eager to win the third ODI in order to take the series home as the three-match contest is currently levelled at 1-1.

West Indies won the first match by 5 wickets, while New Zealand won the second ODI by 50 runs D/L method. The win was vital for New Zealand in the second ODI in order to remain alive in the series. Earlier this month, West Indies and New Zealand played a three-match T20I series, which the Kiwis won 2-1. Let's take a look at the Dream11 prediction for the third ODI between West Indies and New Zealand.

West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Tom Latham

Batters: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Brandon King

All-rounders: Jason Holder (c), Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Tim Southee (vc), Trent Boult

West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Finn Allen (c), Shai Hope,

Batters: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Akeal Hosein

West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Keacy Carty, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (c & wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.

West Indies vs New Zealand: Full squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Image: Twitter@WindiesCricket