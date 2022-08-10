Last Updated:

West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE?

After a disappointing defeat to India, the West Indies are all set to host New Zealand next in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-game ODI series.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
West Indies vs New Zealand live streaming

Image: Twitter@Blackcaps, Windies


After a disappointing defeat to India, the West Indies are all set to host New Zealand next in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-game ODI series. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting T20I series between the two teams, here is a look at when and where to watch the WI vs NZ 1st ODI live and the West Indies vs New Zealand live streaming details.

Where will WI vs NZ 1st T20I be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand first T20I will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

What time will WI vs NZ 1st T20I begin?

The West Indies vs New Zealand first T20I will begin live at 12:00 AM IST on Thursday, August 11.

How to watch West Indies vs New Zealand live?

Fans wondering how to watch the West Indies vs New Zealand series live in India can tune in to the Fan code app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of all the matches in the series on the official social media handles of both teams.

READ | Azharuddin slams India Women's cricket team for poor performance, 'gave away winning game'

Where to watch WI vs NZ in Caribbean?

Fans in the Caribbean wanting to watch the West Indies vs New Zealand series can tune in to SportsMax for the live telecast. As for the live stream, fans can turn in to Flow Sports. The first match will begin live at 1:30 PM local time on Wednesday, August 10.

READ | Former India all-rounder appointed Nepal cricket coach

West Indies vs New Zealand live streaming details in NZ

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20I series can be watched live on Sky Sports NZ. The first T20I will begin live at 6:30 AM NZST on Thursday, August 11.

READ | Australia women's cricket captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket leading team to CWG gold

West Indies vs New Zealand T20I squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Devon Thomas (w), Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips (w), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

READ | West Indies series will help us in identifying our bowling attack for T20 World Cup: Paras Mhambrey
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com