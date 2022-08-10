West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE?

After a disappointing defeat to India, the West Indies are all set to host New Zealand next in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-game ODI series. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting T20I series between the two teams, here is a look at when and where to watch the WI vs NZ 1st ODI live and the West Indies vs New Zealand live streaming details.

Where will WI vs NZ 1st T20I be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand first T20I will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

What time will WI vs NZ 1st T20I begin?

The West Indies vs New Zealand first T20I will begin live at 12:00 AM IST on Thursday, August 11.

"So much skill & power"

Captain Kane Williamson says his side are relishing the challenge of taking on @windiescricket at home in T20 ahead of the opening game in Kingston on Wednesday (6-30am NZT Thurs). Follow play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz & @SENZ_Radio #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/jrYUpctg26 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 10, 2022

How to watch West Indies vs New Zealand live?

Fans wondering how to watch the West Indies vs New Zealand series live in India can tune in to the Fan code app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of all the matches in the series on the official social media handles of both teams.

Where to watch WI vs NZ in Caribbean?

Fans in the Caribbean wanting to watch the West Indies vs New Zealand series can tune in to SportsMax for the live telecast. As for the live stream, fans can turn in to Flow Sports. The first match will begin live at 1:30 PM local time on Wednesday, August 10.

What are the spinners expecting from the Caribbean conditions for the upcoming tour v @windiescricket ?

The first T20 starts in Kingston on Wednesday (6:30am NZT Thurs) LIVE on @skysportnz & @SENZ_Radio #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/c1GnGJEQjh — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 10, 2022

West Indies vs New Zealand live streaming details in NZ

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20I series can be watched live on Sky Sports NZ. The first T20I will begin live at 6:30 AM NZST on Thursday, August 11.

West Indies vs New Zealand T20I squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Devon Thomas (w), Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips (w), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson