West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE?

West Indies and New Zealand are all set to lock horns against each other in the second T20I of their three-match series on Saturday. New Zealand are currently 1-0 up in the series courtesy of their victory in the first match. The Kiwis won the first game by 13 runs after restricting West Indies to 172/7 in 20 overs in their chase of 186 runs. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to win the second match to remain alive in the series.

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

What time will West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I between the West Indies and New Zealand will begin at 12:00 a.m. IST on Saturday, August 13.

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live telecast and streaming details

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India is carrying the live broadcast of the ongoing T20I series between the West Indies and New Zealand. However, the live streaming of the series is being provided on the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the second T20I match between the two nations by paying a minimum subscription fee to FanCode.

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

West Indies vs New Zealand: Full squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Image: Twitter/WindiesCricket