West Indies Vs South Africa 1st Test: Where To Watch In SA, UAE, Australia And NZ?

Quick links:
South Africa's tour of West Indies is set to get underway on Thursday, June 10 as the two teams will lock horns in the first of the two-match Test series at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The live streaming of West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test will commence at 7:30 PM (IST) and 10:00 AM local time. Ahead of the exciting contest, here's a look at the details of West Indies vs South Africa live streaming in UAE, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Fans in the UAE can catch the live-action of West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test on OSN Sports Cricket HD. According to the UAE time, the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test will start at 7:00 PM.
Fans who are wondering "West Indies vs South Africa where to watch in Australia?" can tune into Fox Sports to catch the live-action of the WI vs SA 1st Test. Aussie fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the game on Windies Cricket YouTube Channel. As per Australian time, the game will begin at 4:00 PM.
Are you ready? The Betway Test Series bowls off tomorrow in St. Lucia. #WIvSA— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 9, 2021
Series Preview⬇️https://t.co/S4pI7Jur8B
The West Indies vs South Africa New Zealand channel is SKY Sport NZ. The live streaming of the clash will be available on Sky Go mobile app and Sky Now app at 6:00 PM.
The West Indies vs South Africa live in South Africa and other African countries can be enjoyed by fans on SuperSports Channel. The live stream of the game will be available on the SuperSport digital platform (Website, App). According to the time in South Africa, the contest will commence at 8:00 AM.