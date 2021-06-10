West Indies Vs South Africa 1st Test: Where To Watch In SA, UAE, Australia And NZ?

South Africa's tour of West Indies is set to get underway on Thursday, June 10 as the two teams will lock horns in the first of the two-match Test series at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The live streaming of West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test will commence at 7:30 PM (IST) and 10:00 AM local time. Ahead of the exciting contest, here's a look at the details of West Indies vs South Africa live streaming in UAE, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

West Indies vs South Africa live streaming in UAE

Fans in the UAE can catch the live-action of West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test on OSN Sports Cricket HD. According to the UAE time, the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test will start at 7:00 PM.

West Indies vs South Africa where to watch in Australia

Fans who are wondering "West Indies vs South Africa where to watch in Australia?" can tune into Fox Sports to catch the live-action of the WI vs SA 1st Test. Aussie fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the game on Windies Cricket YouTube Channel. As per Australian time, the game will begin at 4:00 PM.

Are you ready? The Betway Test Series bowls off tomorrow in St. Lucia. #WIvSA



Series Preview⬇️https://t.co/S4pI7Jur8B — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 9, 2021

West Indies vs South Africa New Zealand channel

The West Indies vs South Africa New Zealand channel is SKY Sport NZ. The live streaming of the clash will be available on Sky Go mobile app and Sky Now app at 6:00 PM.

West Indies vs South Africa live in South Africa

The West Indies vs South Africa live in South Africa and other African countries can be enjoyed by fans on SuperSports Channel. The live stream of the game will be available on the SuperSport digital platform (Website, App). According to the time in South Africa, the contest will commence at 8:00 AM.

WI vs SA schedule

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test: June 10-14, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (7:30 PM IST)

June 10-14, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (7:30 PM IST) West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test: June 18-22, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (7:30 PM IST)

June 18-22, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (7:30 PM IST) West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I: June 26, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST)

June 26, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST) West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I: June 27, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST)

June 27, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST) West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I: June 29, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST)

June 29, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST) West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I: July 1, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST)

July 1, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST) West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I: July 3, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST)

