West Indies Vs South Africa Live: Where To Watch 2nd Test In UK, UAE And South Africa?

West Indies will take on South Africa in the 2nd test match of South Africa’s tour of West Indies 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM EST) from the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, West Indies on June 18, 2021. Having lost the first Test of the series by an innings and 63 runs, after suffering two massive batting collapses, the hosts will be looking to prevent a humiliating clean sweep at home. With 70 runs overall, Roston Chase was the best batsman for the side in the last game while Jason Holder (4 wickets for 75) and Jayden Seales (3 wickets for 75) were the best bowlers.

Coming into this series with a new captain and a highly inexperienced team, the South Africans will be happy with how they have performed in the first Test. The pace bowling combination of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have made quick work of the hosts, taking 18 of the 20 wickets among themselves. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the West Indies vs South Africa live streaming details for the UK, UAE and South Africa.

West Indies vs South Africa channel in UK

For fans in the UK, the West Indies vs South Africa channel in UK will be the BT Sports channel. While the channel will broadcast all the matches of the series, there is still no information about where the match can be streamed. The West Indies vs South Africa live streaming in UK will commence on Thursday, from 3:00 PM (local time).

West Indies vs South Africa where to watch in UAE

With none of the prevalent TV channels or OTT platforms winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, for this series, fans can catch the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test live in UAE on the Windies Cricket Youtube and Facebook pages. Other countries, such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can also watch the tour live on the same platforms. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test will commence at 6:00 PM UAE time.

West Indies vs South Africa live telecast in South Africa

The West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test will be available on the SuperSport channel. Interested fans can watch a live stream of the series in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport live app or website as well. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda. The West Indies vs South Africa live telecast will commence at 4:00 PM as per South African time.

