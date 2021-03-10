West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Stream, Antigua Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st match of Sri Lanka’s tour of the West Indies 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda on March 10, 2021. Here are the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, how to watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: West Indies vs Sri Lanka preview

After the T20I series went 2-1 in favour of the hosts, the Sri Lankans will be looking to make a strong comeback in the 3-match ODI series beginning on March 10. There will also be increased pressure on both sides as this series marks their first foray into the World Cup Super League. West Indies will be coming into this series having had the benefit of playing their last ODI series - against Bangladesh - as recently as January 2021. However, considering the lack of some of their top players during that tour, the 0-3 whitewash the Windies faced cannot be taken at face value.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will enter this series with tons of red-ball cricket experience but having played their last ODI series in February of 2020 - before the pandemic. While they did win that series - which was a home series for them - the Lankans will not have the pleasure of fielding the same squads that won them that series. Senior players like Kusal Perara, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kusal Mendis have not made it onto the squad for this series due to their bad runs in the preceding tournaments. It will now be upon a fairly untested side to help SL to a win in West Indies.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live in India: West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

With a jam-packed sports schedule, the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will not be telecast live in India. However, fans will also be able to catch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live stream on the FanCode app and website. For West Indies vs Sri Lanka live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two teams.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: West Indies vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is expected to be fairly good for both, the batsmen and the bowlers. Of the 17 ODI games that have taken place at this stadium, 10 have been won by the side batting first, meaning that the captain winning the toss could choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts some heavy rain in Antigua before the start of the match and a 20% chance of rain during the match. With 64% humidity and slightly overcast conditions, expect the fast bowlers to have a good day out.

Image Credits: Windies Cricket Twitter