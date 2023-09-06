In the 2023 Asia Cup's last group game, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by a razor-thin score of two runs. On Tuesday, September 5, a thrilling match took place at Lahore's renowned Gaddafi Stadium. Due to this valiant victory, Sri Lanka advanced to the Super Four round of the competition, while Afghanistan faced the collision course of being eliminated.

3 things you need to know

India vs Pakistan will be played on Sunday, August 10, 2023

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan

Massive blunder from Afghanistan leads to elimination

Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, won the toss and decided to bat first throughout the match. Kusal Mendis put up an impressive top-order performance, scoring 92 runs and making a substantial contribution to Sri Lanka's final score of 291/8 in their allotted 50 overs. A few more players showed potential, but they were unable to build on their early performances. Gulbadin Naib for Afghanistan became the bowling star, capturing four significant wickets.

Rahmat Shah (45), Hashmatullah Shahidi (59), and Mohammad Nabi (65), three middle-order players for Afghanistan, responded bravely by helping their side continue in the competition. Sadly, despite a pivotal cameo from Rashid Khan (27*) near the finish, his teammates were unable to provide the necessary assistance. Looking at the scenario, To overtake Sri Lanka in net run rate, Afghanistan had the difficult challenge of chasing down a goal of 292 runs in just 37.1 overs. Even though Mujeeb Ur Rahman was caught out with just three runs needed from the first delivery of the 38th over, their pursuit came agonizingly close to triumph.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was dismissed on the first delivery while trying to go for a big shot and everyone thought that it was over, But Afghanistan could have still made the Super Four if they had hit a six in one of the next three deliveries. The lack of knowledge about that second hope was evident from the manner in which the last man Fazalhaq Farooqi attempted the next three balls. He played two defensive strokes, one of which was against a loppy low full toss, before being trapped lbw.

Former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad were quick to spot this major error and here's how they reacted:

What a game!!!

Koi analysts ka analysis Karo…how did they not know the equation? #SLvAFG #AsiaCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 5, 2023

What a pity . Afghanistan fought so valiantly but being unaware that in the last 3 balls 6 runs would have seen them through and they chose to block thinkinthey cannot. Reminded of Mark Boucher in 2003 WC.

Support staff need to be more pro active especially in such qualification… — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 5, 2023

Fans reacted to the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match

Man oh man! What a game in Lahore. Afghanistan could have taken up to 38.1 overs if they levelled the score (291) and hit a six to take their total to 297 but it seems they were not aware of this fact! — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 5, 2023

That's really sad that they didn't even try going for boundary. Afghan muscles wasted coz basic information wasn't passed. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 5, 2023

Sack the analyst of Afghanistan Cricket. How he didn't know that they are still alive after the 9th wkt fall. If fazal takes single and Rashid hit 6 on next ball then there was some chance. But they didn't even know this scenario. Pathetic !! #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2023 #AFGvsSL pic.twitter.com/iOhsZ1koTF — Abhi (@Abhicricket18) September 5, 2023

Fans acknowledged Afghanistan's tenacious performance and expressed their respect for it despite the team's defeat. However, they also acknowledged the fact that the Afghanistan team seemed unaware of the possibility. Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified for the super-four round of the Asia Cup.

The super four round of the Asia Cup begins today with Pakistan taking on Bangladesh.