'What A Special Moment': Fans React As Team India Wins Under-19 Women's World Cup

The Indian team scripted history on January 29 as they defeated England by seven wickets to win the inaugural edition of the Under-19 Women's World Cup. After dismissing England for 68 runs, the Women in Blue chased down the target with six overs to spare. Following the U-19 team's brilliant win, several netizens took to social media to praise them.

Netizens praise India's U-19 team after spectacular victory

Congratulations Women’s #TeamIndia for clinching #U19T20WorldCup 😍 Thank you for making our country proud! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/ne1qkiYXMM — Apparao challa (@apparaochalla93) January 29, 2023

Congratulations very well played @BCCIWomen . This win electrified the women cricket in our country.#TeamIndia #U19T20WorldCup https://t.co/2Nzvc5TFJv — Saachin S (@saachinr) January 29, 2023

Congratulations Shaifali varma and team for winning Women's U19 T-20 world cup.

Women's making India proud on World platform is becoming quite common in sports.#u19WomensT20WorldCup#U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/grdPRSGV9P — Anand Choudhary (@AnandChoudhry9) January 29, 2023

U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph 🏆🇮🇳#U19T20WorldCup #IndianCricketTeam #indiangirls — Aniket Roy (@aniketgeorge0) January 29, 2023

Sadhu & Chopra help India win Under-19 Women's World Cup

India's bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win on Sunday as they blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park. Sadhu showed the Indian women's pace bowling is in safe hands following the retirement of Jhulan Goswami as she ended with impressive figures of 2-6 from her four overs. Meanwhile, Chopra too continued her dream run as she ended with figures of 2-13.

England's innings never really took off as they were reduced to 16 for the loss of three wickets in four overs before being dismissed for just 68 runs in 17.1 overs. Chasing 69, Shafali started with a boundary off Hannah Baker before launching Sophia Smale for a maximum. But Baker came back to get rid of the Indian skipper, who was caught by Alexa Stonehouse in the third over.

Her opening partner and team's best batter in the tournament, Shweta Sehrawat, also was dismissed shortly after as she gave a simple catch to Baker off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over. Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24) then dug their heels in with a 46-run partnership to get India over the line.

(Inputs from PTI)