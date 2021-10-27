'What A Win!': Netizens React As Brazil Take 5 Wickets In Last Over To Beat Canada; Watch

The 11th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier saw Brazil Women lock horns against Canada Women at Naucalpan in Mexico. The low-scoring match witnessed one of the greatest collapse ever seen in the game's history as Canada Women went from requiring 3 runs to win from six balls to eventually losing the game by 1 run. The Brazilian women's team stunned their Canadian counterparts as they managed to pick five wickets in the final over of the match to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Brazil effected two run outs in the final over while Laura Cardoso picked three wickets to help her side register an unimaginable win. Batting first, Brazil Women were dismissed for 48/7 in 17 overs. The Canadians didn't find batting easy either as they tumbled in the last over, losing five wickets for just 1 run. Here's the video of the incredible final over that saw Brazil Women pick five wickets in five consecutive balls against Canada Women.

Netizens react over Krima Kapadia's dismissal

Krima Kapadia was the first player to be dismissed in the final over as she was run-out by Daniella Staddon and Renata de Souza for 9 runs. Cardoso then picked three back-to-back wickets to dismiss Hala Azmat, Hiba Shamshad, and Sana Zafar for golden ducks to register a hat-trick in the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers. Renata de Souza, along with Nicole Monteiro, effected another run out in the final ball of the last over to bowl Canada Women all out for 47 runs. Here's how netizens are reacting to Brazil's incredible feat.

That is lovely — Guy Hornsby (@GuyHornsby) October 26, 2021

WHAT!! — JRL || دوسرا (@johnroblawson) October 26, 2021

WoW.. Consistent Performance 👏👏 — ΛMIƬ PΛПDΣY 👨‍💻 アミット 🇮🇳😷 (@amitp9201) October 26, 2021

I was expecting nonstriker runout but it was striker. Fairplay for nonstriker to not gain before ball release — Subhash1971 (@SiddharthRoy29) October 26, 2021

This is superb, what a win! https://t.co/QwhZndWziz — Tom Leonard (@thomasrleonard) October 26, 2021

What a day! What a team! https://t.co/dtnhPrBdx3 — Denise staddon (@Denstaddon) October 26, 2021

As far as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifiers are concerned, the United States is leading the table with 10 points in 6 matches. Brazil Women are second on the list with 8 points in as many games. Canada Women and Argentina Women occupy the third and fourth spots in the points table, respectively. Argentina Women are the only team in the group that have failed to register a single win in the qualifiers. United States have qualified from the Americas region.

Image: twitter/@brasil_cricket