What Are India's Chances Of Making It To The Semis After Increasing NRR Above NZ And AFG?

India's chances to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup have improved significantly after they defeated Scotland on Friday night by chasing down the target of 86 runs in just 6.3 overs.

Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored 50 runs and 30 runs respectively to get India over the line. Assuming New Zealand lose against Afghanistan on Sunday, India will not only need to win their next match against Namibia on Monday, but will also need to make sure that their net run rate is higher than that of their subcontinent rivals, having already gone past the NRR of the Blackcaps.

India thrash Scotland

In the wings of a stellar performance by the bowling department, India went on to clinch their second consecutive win in the ongoing T20 World Cup, defeating Scotland in style and swag. The Men in Blue defeated the Kyle Coetzer-led side in 6.3 overs to crucially increase their net run rate above Afghanistan and New Zealand. While improving the NRR alone may not be enough to get them through to the last four, this is as much they can do for the time being.

Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were on song against Scotland as they finished the match in just 6.3 overs. Rahul hit a splendid fifty off just 19 deliveries, an innings that included six fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Rohit smacked 30 runs off just 16 balls from the other end, an innings that included five boundaries and one six. However, both could not get India over the line as they were dismissed, having done most of the hard work. Suryakumar Yadav then came in to bat alongside captain Virat Kohli and finished the match with a six in just 6.3 overs.

This is the third quickest victory in T20 World Cup history as India won the match with 81 balls to spare. Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands in record time in the 2014 edition of the tournament, having won the match with 90 balls to spare.