What Happened To Anrich Nortje? Delhi Capitals Team Provide Latest, Vital Update On Pacer

South African speedster Anrich Nortje emerged to be one of the top performers for the Delhi Capitals side in the previous season of the Indian Premier League. The fast bowler flew to Mumbai alongside DC teammate Kagiso Rabada after the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI. While Rabada was included in the side for their clash against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, Nortje was still forced to remain confined in his room after a delay in his COVID-19 report. The franchise recently provided a major update regarding the player's health.

Anrich Nortje latest news: What happened to Anrich Nortje?

The Delhi Capitals franchise took to their Twitter account to share the Anrich Nortje latest news with the fans. The 27-year-old pacer has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the DC squad for the Indian Premier League. The talented youngster is now available for selection for the team's upcoming matches and is likely to find a place in the playing eleven as well for their upcoming fixture. Snubbing the 'What happened to Anrich Nortje?' query, the player himself began the video with a special message in Hindi.

He's here ðŸ’™



Our ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¦ pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble.



We can't wait to see him in action ðŸ”¥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @AnrichNortje02 @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/8dGh2GlniK — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2021

Nortje showcased brilliant form during South Africa's ODI matches against Pakistan. The bowler picked up 7 wickets in two matches against the Pakistani side in the 50-over format before flying to India with the likes of Kagiso Rabada and David Miller for the Indian Premier League. The player is likely to play a major role for the DC team in the T20 competition. It remains to be seen how the team management accommodates the fast bowler in the playing eleven considering Chris Woakes' impressive performances.

IPL 2021 points table updates

The Delhi Capitals side are currently placed fourth on the points table after winning one out of their two fixtures so far. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only team to have registered two victories in the competition so far and they occupy the top spot on the IPL 2021 points table. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are the other two teams who feature in the top four as of now.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

The Rishabh Pant-led side will play their next of the season on April 18, as they take on the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team showcased exemplary determination last season to make it to their first-ever IPL final and will look to come up with a similar performance this year, as well, as they look to clinch their first IPL championship. Here is the Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule:

The Indian Summer is back ðŸ’™



The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds ðŸ¤©



Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? ðŸ¤”#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2021

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

Image source: Delhi Capitals Twitter