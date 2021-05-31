What Happened To Pat Cummins? Fans Curious After KKR Bowler's Latest IPL 2021 Update

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins has been the lynchpin of the franchise's bowling attack for the last couple of seasons. The right-arm speedster was once again brilliant for KKR in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was called off due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. However, in what seems to be a massive blow to KKR, Cummins will reportedly not return to the franchise once the tournament resumes in September later this year.

What happened to Pat Cummins?

The aforementioned development has stunned KKR fans. This has made fans wonder "What happened to Pat Cummins?" Let's take a look at the reason behind Cummins' withdrawal from IPL 2021. According to a report in Australia's Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins has expressed his intention to skip the IPL 2021 when it resumes in the UAE later this year due to a jam-packed Australia cricket schedule 2021.

While the bowling all-rounder has not cited any reason explicitly, it could be in the view of his workload management. Moreover, several Australian players could toe the same line considering the bio-bubble fatigue ahead of the T20 World Cup, which for now, is scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

As per the report, besides Cummins, former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner could also be rested for Australia's tour of West Indies, adding that the CA will decide whether it's in the best mental health interests of its players to spend even more time in a bio-secure bubble. However, Australian players could be inclined towards playing the IPL if in case the T20 World Cup is moved to the UAE, which will also be hosting the IPL 2021, as confirmed by the BCCI. Cummins' withdrawal though, could pave the way for other leading Australian cricketers to pull of the remainder of the IPL 2021.

According to the Australia cricket schedule 2021, the Australians will tour the West Indies where they will play a five-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series in July. The Australia cricket schedule 2021 then takes Aaron Finch's men to Bangladesh where they will compete in a five-match T20I series.

Pat Cummins IPL 2021

The Pat Cummins IPL 2021 stint was a short but memorable one. In the seven matches he played, Cummins picked nine wickets at an average of 26.33 and an economy rate of 8.83. He also scored 93 runs at a blistering strike rate of 166.07 with the help of one fifty.

Pat Cummins donation for COVID-19

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins became the talk of the town in India last month after he promised to donate $50,000 to PM-CARES Fund to support the country's fight against COVID-19. He revealed that he has "ended up allocating his donation" to UNICEF Australia. Cummins took to social media on Monday, where he revealed that he has donated the money to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India. Here is the Pat Cummins donation tweet -

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

IPL news

As per the latest IPL news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had officially announced that the remaining games of the IPL 2021 will be completed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

