What Happened To Shakib Al Hasan? KKR Star's Latest News Upsets IPL 2021 Fans

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had officially announced that the remaining games of the IPL 2021 will be completed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL. This will be the second consecutive year when the IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE.

What happened to Shakib al Hasan?

The BCCI has somehow managed to find a window to stage the remainder of the IPL 2021 in a jam-packed cricketing calendar. However, the availability of foreign players during the competition has become a major concern for franchises, as well as, the board. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is such one franchise that will be severely affected by the absence of their overseas players.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's participation in IPL 2021 is mostly out of question after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have stated that they are not willing to let top English players play in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Moreover, the lynchpin of KKR's bowling attack, Pat Cummins of Australia, will reportedly not return to the franchise as well once the tournament resumes in September later this year due to a jam-packed Australia cricket schedule 2021. Now, reports have emerged that Shakib al Hasan will not be joining KKR for UAE leg of IPL 2021, which has made fans wonder, "What happened to Shakib al Hasan?"

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also made it clear that they won’t be providing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Bangladesh players to participate in the IPL. BCB President Nazmul Hassan, while speaking to bdcrictime, said that Shakib has no chance of playing the remaining IPL matches because England will be touring Bangladesh for a series at that time. He also said that the all-rounder won’t be getting the NOC required.

In the absence of Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins, the BCB restriciting Shakib from playing in the IPL comes as a massive blow to the KKR camp. The Men in Purple have already had a torrid start to their IPL 2021 campaign. Having played seven games, KKR could win only two and lost six matches. They are languishing at the penultimate spot in the points table with just four points to their name.

Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 season

The Shakib al Hasan KKR stint wasn't the most memorable one. In the three matches that he played, the southpaw scored just 38 runs at a dismal average of 12.66 and a below par strike rate of 97.43. Moreover, he could only bag two wickets at an average of 40.50 and an economy rate of 8.10. The Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 salary was INR 3.2 crore.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM