'What Has He Done Wrong?': Fans Lament Prithvi Shaw's Snub From T20I Squad Vs Ireland

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, announced Team India’s 19-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against England. While wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant made his captaincy debut for India in the ongoing series against South Africa in the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Rishabh has been rested for the two-match series.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rewarded with the leadership duty against Ireland, on the back of his title-winning Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with Gujarat Titans.

While Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson comes in as a replacement of Pant, another notable absentee from the squad is Shreyas Iyer. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper has played some useful knocks for India against the Proteas, however, he has been named in India’s Test squad, which will tour England in July for the fifth Test match. At the same time, the T20I squad against Ireland will yet again feature three wicketkeepers in the team, i.2. Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, and Samson.

It is pertinent to mention that youngster Prithvi Shaw was expected to be given a chance in the squad, but the 22-year-old has been overlooked. Shaw scored a total of 283 runs in 10 IPL 2022 games for Delhi Capitals, before getting ruled out due to sickness. While Rahul Tripathi has been rewarded with a callup, courtesy of his show for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022, Prithvi's omission from the squad against Ireland has irked cricket fans on social media.

How did the fans react to Prithvi Shaw not getting selected?

Shaw is widely considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters of Indian cricket around. This can be supported by the fact that he scored runs at a strike rate of 152.97 in the recent edition of IPL. The youngster last represented India in July 2021, when India travelled to Sri Lanka for a white-ball tour.

Rohit trying his best to secure his place by not giving chance to shaw

Sun will rise again tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/9yrdL6zebV — Mandeep (@VK__Goat18_) June 15, 2022

Reasons just aren't cricketing alone, something is seriously off as far as indian selectors and Prithvi Shaw is concerned...as a fan of the game one just hopes the guy doesn't get restricted to Ipl alone...it will be the loss for the game! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) June 15, 2022

Prithvi Shaw snubbed, third indian batter(current) with sr of 147.45 after Rishabh and hardik in ipl. That too last two seasons sr are 159.14 and 152.97. pic.twitter.com/yLtzz0a24t — Kakashi Hatake (@AnbuBlackOps07) June 15, 2022

What has Prithvi Shaw done wrong?#INDvIRE — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) June 15, 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead India's bowling attack

In the meantime, India’s bowling unit against Ireland will be the same bunch of players that are facing South Africa. Led by veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, players like Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are the few top bowling options for skipper Hardik. The two-match T20I series against Ireland will begin on June 26, a week after the South Africa series concludes.

India's full squad for the T20I series against Ireland

India’s squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)